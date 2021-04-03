Yes Bank targets startup sector, ties-up with GVFL

Accordingly, the two companies have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen Fintech-led innovation and support the growth of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) To broaden its services for the start-up sector, the lender Yes Bank has tied-up with GVFL Limited.

"The MoU will enable the bank to offer various products, digital banking solutions, and many other facilities that will benefit the startups associated with GVFL Limited," said Yes Bank in a statement.

"The bank will offer its curated digital transaction banking product suite, including its flagship API-based offerings to the startups and FinTech companies."

Furthermore, the MoU would promote innovation and investments across India by leveraging the capabilities of GVFL and the Yes bank, the statement added.

