Yes Bank's Q1FY22 standalone net profit at over Rs 206 cr

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Yes Bank on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 206. 84 crore for Q1FY22.

As per the company's filing to the BSE, the lender had reported a net profit of Rs 45.55 crore for Q1FY21.

Besides, the bank's net interest income stood at Rs 1,402 crore and NIMs (net interest margin) at 2.1 per cent.