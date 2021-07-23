Yes Bank's Q1FY22 standalone net profit at over Rs 206 cr

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Yes Bank on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 206. 84 crore for Q1FY22.
As per the company's filing to the BSE, the lender had reported a net profit of Rs 45.55 crore for Q1FY21.
Besides, the bank's net interest income stood at Rs 1,402 crore and NIMs (net interest margin) at 2.1 per cent.
Its gross NPA was 15.60 per cent during the first quarter of the current fiscal.
"Corporate recoveries or resolutions at Rs 1,643 crore far outpace slippages of Rs 1,258 crore and almost entirely offset total slippages. Provisions for Q1FY22 at Rs 644 crore lower by 87.7 per cent Q-o-Q- lowest since December 2018," the bank said in a statement.
"'New Business Generation' continues for Q1FY22: Retail Disbursements at Rs 5,006 Cr, SME Disbursements at Rs 3,242 Cr, Wholesale Banking Disbursements at INR 3,625 Cr."
--IANS
rv/sn