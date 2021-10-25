Yes Bank's Q2FY22 YoY net profit up over 74%

Mumbai: Yes Bank on Friday reported a rise of 74.3 per cent in its net profit for Q2FY22 on a year-on-year basis.

The lender's net profit during the preiod under review rose to Rs 225 crore from Rs 129 crore for Q2FY21.

However, the bank's net interest income declined on a YoY basis to Rs 1,512 crore from Rs 1,973 crore earned during Q2FY21.