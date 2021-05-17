Yoga Bar aims expansion of product range in FY22

"Currently, we are in the planning stage to expand our product range in varied flavours to give more options to our customers and plans to launch it soon. We are also aiming to be the largest FMCG health food brand in the country and we seek to address all occasions outside home-cooked food," co-founder Suhasini Sampath said.

"We are targeting 100 per cent growth for FY22," she said In FY21, Yoga Bar became a Rs 100 crore brand FY21 with a 100 per cent growth rate.

Sampath noted that the company's products are available in its 10,000 retail stores across the country.

"With three times more vegetables, no maltodextrin and flavours like chocolate, makes it convenient to give children oats as well. I believe we have really opened the space up in the market for oats. And we will definitely expand our business in different products category," she said.

