Yogi hits MSME target with Rs 62,000 cr loan disbursement

Additional Chief Secretary, MSME Navneet Sehgal said, "Loans worth Rs 62,000 crore have been distributed to MSME units of the state during the period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, not only achieving the target three months ahead of time but surpassing many sectors in the process."

Lucknow, Feb 3 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government has achieved its target in distributing loans to units and generating a substantial number of employment under 'Mission Rozgar'.

Buoyed by the achievement, the target has been revised upwardly to Rs 76,000 crore for the current fiscal year.

He further said, "The credit to MSME units helped them continue with their activities even during the trying times of the pandemic and generated additional employment of 30 lakh. By the end of current financial year, the total employment through MSME units is likely to cross 80 lakh-mark."

The MSME sector, comprised about 90 lakh units, Uttar Pradesh accounts for about 14 per cent of the units in the country.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has projected it as the growth engine of the economy of the state in terms of industrial activities and generation of employment.

The state government has put due emphasis on MSME sector, one component which (ODOP) has already been a success story.

In this regard, the state government has recently launched the 'Udyam Sarathi' App which has provided a platform to entrepreneurs to access all information about self-employment and related activities to set up their businesses.

The app, prepared under the ODOP scheme and considered to be a master-key for exploring self-employment opportunities to the youth, would easily be able to get a varied range of business opportunities in different departments and sectors of the state and the central government.

