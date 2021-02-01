Yogi lauds Budget, Samajwadi Party slams it

Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has termed the Union Budget as all inclusive and a major step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

He said it would benefit all sections of people in the country, including farmers, poor sections, women and senior citizens.

The Chief Minister said that the budget would give a massive push to the economy and empower the people.