YoY vehicle registrations plunged by over 28% in March: FADA

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) India's vehicle registrations declined by 28.64 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in March 2021.

However, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a sequential growth of 10.5 per cent in March.

Accordingly, vehicle registration stood at over 16.49 lakh in March 2021, compared to over 23.11 lakh units reported for the corresponding period of last year and around 14.99 lakh in February 2021.