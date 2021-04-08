YoY vehicle registrations plunged by over 28% in March: FADA

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) India's vehicle registrations declined by 28.64 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in March 2021.
However, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) showed a sequential growth of 10.5 per cent in March.
Accordingly, vehicle registration stood at over 16.49 lakh in March 2021, compared to over 23.11 lakh units reported for the corresponding period of last year and around 14.99 lakh in February 2021.
However, registration of personal vehicles grew by 28.39 per cent on a YoY basis to 2,79,745 units.
Similarly, tractor registration rose 29.21 per cent on a YoY basis in February to 69,082 units.
In contrast, two-wheeler registration fell by 35.26 per cent to over 11.95 lakh units.
--IANS
