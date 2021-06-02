ZEE Entertainment appoints Nitin Mittal as President - Technology & Data

Mittal will be responsible for leading the technology and data teams of the company. He will lead strategic initiatives in tech, data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) across the company to support the ZEE 4.0 transformation, the company said.

Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE) has announced the appointment of Nitin Mittal as its President - Technology & Data.

Mittal will also lead the engineering team and work closely with Amit Goenka, President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, to enhance the customer experience across ZEE5 and support the growth plans of the OTT platform in India and across the world.

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said, "We are taking concrete steps to further upgrade our technological capabilities, and I am sure with Nitin's expertise, we will enhance the value proposition of our digital products to create consumer delight."

Commenting on his new role, Mittal said, "I'm committed to helping our clients and various teams' professional dreams come true. As an organisation, we aim to create an environment that sparks innovation. I will do my best to support and implement the great ideas the teams come up with."

Prior to joining ZEE, Nitin was the founder CEO and board member for SOLV, a company focused on creating an open platform for B2B commerce, credit, payment, logistics and skilled workforce for the SME segment in India.

