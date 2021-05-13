Zenlayer raises $50 million to enhance edge Cloud biz

Mumbai: Global edge cloud service provider Zenlayer on Thursday announced the closing of its $50 million Series C round. The company said it will allocate the new funds towards enhancing its edge cloud technology and expanding global network coverage.

The round was led by a group including Anatole Investment and Prospect Avenue Capital and included existing investor Volcanics Venture.



These investors join F&G Venture, NSFOCUS and Forebright Capital to bring Zenlayer's total financing to $90 million since inception, the company said in a statement.

"I am excited to announce that we have successfully raised $50 million in Series C," said Joe Zhu, Founder and CEO, Zenlayer.

"We'll accelerate the development and adoption of our PaaS (platform as a service) solutions, and continue to focus on emerging markets, helping our customers to capture the explosive growth of regions like Southeast Asia and South America," Zhu added.

With its unique edge cloud offerings, Zenlayer enables organizations to instantly deploy compute closer to end users and accelerate their networks to deliver the best digital experience possible.

Zenlayer said it can help organisations reach over 85 per cent of the world's internet population in just 25 milliseconds or less.

"With over 700 million active Internet users in India, Zenlayer recognizes the need for better connectivity and reduced data latency." Said Amit Singh, Managing Director at Zenlayer India.

