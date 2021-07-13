Zomato IPO anchor portion subscribed

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The anchor investors portion in the public issue of Zomato Ltd has been subscribed on Tuesday at Rs 76 per equity share.

The investors include New World Fund at 3.91 per cent, Tiger Global at 3.87 per cent, Fidelity Funds-India Focus Fund at 2.54 per cent, Baillie Gifford Pacific Fund at 2.99 per cent, Morgan Stanley Asia Opportunity Fund at 2.74 per cent, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board at 2.99 per cent, Government of Singapore at 2.30 per cent, Kotak Flexicap Fund at 2.17 per cent, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund at 1.43 per cent, and Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund at 1.95 per cent.