Zomato IPO subscribed over 38 times at the end of final day of issue

According to data on the BSE website, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscribed 51.79 times of their earmarked portion. The portion of the non-institutional investors was subscribed 32.96 times.

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato was subscribed over 38 times by the end of the final day of the issue on Friday.

Further, retail investors subscribed 7.45 times of the portion allocated to them. The portion reserved for employees was subscribed 0.62 times.

The subscription period for Zomato IPO was available till 5 p.m. on Friday.

Bids were received for a total of 2,751.25 crore shares against the total issue size of more than 71.92 crore shares.

The largest IPO of the year so far, Zomato opened on Wednesday at Rs 72-76 per share.

On Tuesday, the company had said that it has raised Rs 4,196 crore from several prominent institutional investors as part of an anchor book allocation. It has allocated 55.2 crore equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 76 per share.

The Singapore government, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others, were the participants in the anchor book.

Analysts noted that along with global investors, the anchor portion witnessed strong participation from domestic mutual funds.

The issue comprises an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by Info Edge and a fresh issue worth Rs 9,000 crore.

The book running lead managers for the IPO are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Credit Suisse Securities (India) Private Ltd, BofA Securities India Ltd and Citigroup Global Markets India Private Ltd.

The Zomato IPO makes an entry into the stock market when the Indian stock market is around its record levels and several other internet-backed new age companies are looking go public.

On Friday, Paytm filed for an IPO with the SEBI to raise around Rs 16,600 crore.

