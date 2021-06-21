Zupee steps up to improve employability skills

In line with its aim of skilling, upskilling and educating young, disadvantaged Indians, Zupee has announced the launch of 'Zupee Skilling Academy' (ZSA).

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Amid the pandemic and the worsening job scenario, skill-based gaming platform Zupee has stepped up to help improve employability skills and boost equal opportunities.

"The idea is to prepare them for the future by getting them ready through skill training and ensuring that everyone in the program has equal opportunities for employment," said a company statement.

To kick off the mission, Zupee has joined hands with NIIT Foundation, to launch a unique CSR vocational skill program for the underserved youth of Mumbai, enabling them to get entry-level jobs.

The Zupee-NIIT Foundation programme will include certification training in digital marketing. The participants will be trained in important concepts like search engine optimization, running search ads, social media marketing and analytics, all highly desirable skill sets that prepare them for jobs of the future, it said.

"We are truly delighted to launch the Zupee Skills Academy, which is part of our broader CSR vision based on three key pillars focusing on sustainability and ESG, equal opportunities through skilling and upskilling, and technology and gaming for good. We are happy to have NIIT Foundation as our first partner in the Zupee Skilling Academy," said Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate and Public Affairs Officer, Zupee.

Commenting on the partnership, Sapna Moudgil, Director, NIIT Foundation, said: "This initiative will include a hybrid model, which will leverage our Learning Management System and in a co-curated program, which will be implemented by NIIT Foundation, students will have access to training modules, audio-visual media, ebooks, and other curriculum-based study and testing material.

--IANS

rrb/sn/skp/