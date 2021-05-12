Zydus Cadila to sell its India focused animal health biz for Rs 2,921 cr to Multiples, RARE

New Delhi: Zydus Animal Health and Investments Limited (ZAHL) a wholly owned material subsidiary of Cadila Healthcare Limited, has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) and other ancillary agreements to sell and transfer its Animal Healthcare Established Markets Undertaking to Multiples Alternate Asset Management led consortium.

Zydus AH is the animal health business of ZAHL focused on India and certain other countries. The consortium, including Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and RARE Enterprises has agreed to purchase the undertaking through an SPV controlled by them, in the name of Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited.

The deal is to sell one of the two business undertakings of ZAHL, called Animal Healthcare Established Markets Undertaking on a slump sale basis as a going concern, for a lump sum consideration of Rs 2,921 crore on a cash free and debt free basis, subject to certain closing date adjustments and other conditions.

Zydus AH is the second largest and one of the fastest growing animal health businesses in India. The business enjoys leadership position across a wide spectrum of therapeutic and nutritional products for livestock and poultry animal segments. It employs approximately 700 people and has one manufacturing facility in Haridwar.

Pankaj Patel, Chairman, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., said, "Over the last 3 decades Zydus AH has grown to become a pioneer and market leader in the Indian animal health industry. With Multiples and its consortium partners committed to growing the business, we are sure that Zydus AH will continue to grow and strengthen its position in the industry."

Arun Atrey, Managing Director, ZAHL said, "The Zydus AH business has a very strong franchise in the market and is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the continued industry growth in India and select exports markets. We expect this process to be seamless for our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders, with no disruption to our operations."

Commenting on the transaction Renuka Ramnath, Founder and CEO, Multiples Alternate Asset Management shared, "Zydus AH is a strong leader in the Indian animal health market with strong brands, comprehensive product portfolio and extensive distribution network. We are excited to back Zydus AH's top quality management team led by Arun Atrey and be able to invest in a business that has been helping farmers enhance their productivity and incomes by delivering innovative animal health solutions". "I expect Multiples to do many such large transactions in the coming years. We are also delighted to partner with CPP Investments and RARE enterprises for our first consortium deal. We look forward to working with them and, help the Company unlock its full potential and create value for all stakeholders" Ramnath added.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner, RARE Enterprises said "We are delighted to partner with CPP Investments and Multiples in investing into a market leading business , in a segment which has huge growth potential and has a top quality management team".

ZAHL has another animal healthcare business undertaking which is expected to commence animal health business in the US and certain European countries and this business undertaking is not part of the transaction. Zydus continues to develop the animal health business products for those markets and at present, this business is in the development and investment phase. Business transfer details Multiples, along with its consortium partners, will acquire 100% business of Zydus AH through a slump sale transaction. The transaction is subject to closing conditions and receipt of all statutory and other approvals and is expected to be completed within a period of 90 days.

