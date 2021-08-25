Aascar Ravichandran to move HC against the Hindi remake of 'Anniyan'!!

Earlier, Anniyan's producer Aascar Ravichandran had sent out a statement saying that he owns the remake rights of Anniyan and Shankar can't remake the film in Hindi without his consent.

Shankar replied back saying that Anniyan is his script and said: "I have not assigned in writing any script or screenplay to any person, and continue to retain the right to exploit the script in any manner I deem fit. As the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances".