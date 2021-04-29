Ajith to join hands with director Vinoth once again?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Thala Ajith is likely to join hands with director H Vinoth after Nerkonda Paarvai and their soon-to-be-released film Valimai .

Sources say that Ajith is impressed with the one-liner narrated by H Vinothh and as both have a good rapport, they are likely to team up for the third time.

We hear that due to the ongoing second wave of the COVID19 pandemic, Valimai's release might be delayed. However, once the situation returns to normalcy, Ajith and Vinoth might shoot for their next.

As of now, the Valimai team is planning to release their film in August but they have one more foreign schedule to wrap up.

Produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing the music and Nirav Shah cranks the camera.