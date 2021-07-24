Arya and Sayyeshaa blessed with a baby girl!

Star couple Arya and Sayyeshaa got married in March 2019. Arya fell in love with Sayyeshaa during the shoot of their film Ghajinikanth and later, with the consent of her and the entire family, the beautiful on-screen pair got married in a grand function in Hyderabad.

After Ghajinikanth, Arya and Sayyeshaa had also acted together in Teddy. On Friday (July 23), the couple was blessed with a baby girl.