Arya and Sayyeshaa blessed with a baby girl!

Star couple Arya and Sayyeshaa got married in March 2019. Arya fell in love with Sayyeshaa during the shoot of their film Ghajinikanth and later, with the consent of her and the entire family, the beautiful on-screen pair got married in a grand function in Hyderabad.
After Ghajinikanth, Arya and Sayyeshaa had also acted together in Teddy. On Friday (July 23), the couple was blessed with a baby girl.
Arya's good friend Vishal broke this news on his Twitter page. "So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad", tweeted Vishal.
With the pouring positive reviews of Sarpatta Parambarai and also on becoming a proud dad, Arya is on cloud nine!
We at Sify.com wish Arya and Sayyeshaa all the best