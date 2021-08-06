Cheran injured on the sets of 'Anandham Vilayadum Veedu'!

Filmmaker turned actor Cheran was injured on the sets of his upcoming film Anandham Vilayadum Veedu with director Nandha Periyasamy. Gautham Karthik plays the lead role in this film but Cheran's role is said to be a pivotal one.

A house also comes as a crucial point in the screenplay and while performing in a scene, Cheran fell from a building that was under construction. Cheran had eight stitches on his head but he resumed his portions and completed the shoot on time.