Daniel Annie Pope denies sexual allegations

Daniel Annie Pope of Idharku Thaane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame also grabbed everyone's attention with the Bigg Boss stint. Recently, there were screenshots of Daniel's private messages with a girl on Instagram and the conversation sounded like the actor was flirting with an unknown girl. In the pic, Daniel allegedly asked for the pics from a girl and after knowing that she is seventeen years old, he logged out.

Many netizens and media houses have shared this screenshot and reported that Daniel has been using his popularity to lure girls.

Now, Daniel Annie Pope has posted a message of his advocate on Instagram. "Under instructions from my client Mr. Daniel Annie Pope, I hereby issue this notice as follows: 1. My client states that for the past four days there is a rumour spreading over in social media like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, etc., about my client which is fake, baseless, and vague allegations against him. 2. My client further states that you are all working to damage his reputation in society by using defamatory words. Therefore I hereby call upon you all to withdraw all the allegations, memes, videos, which were uploaded against my client immediately from social media otherwise my client will be initiating a criminal complaint in the cyber cell, Chennai, and file a defamation case against you and liable to face a consequences thereof. S Raghuman, the Advocate", read the statement.



