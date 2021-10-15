'Dharma Durai 2' in the pipeline?

Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, Tamannah Bhatia and Aishwarya Rajesh played the lead roles in the film while Radhika played Sethupathi's mom in Dharma Durai. The film talked about depression, alcohol addiction, and a lot of relevant topics.

Vijay Sethupathi's Dharma Durai was a super hit upon the release and also earned critical acclaim.

Produced by RK Suresh, Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music for the film and Vairamuthu penned the lyrics.

Now, producer RK Suresh has confirmed that Dharma Durai 2 will happen very soon and this announcement has excited the fans of the film.

Meanwhile, Seenu Ramasamy and Vijay Sethupathi's long-delayed Maamanithan produced by Yuvan Shankar Raja is yet to hit the screens.

Both Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are composing music for Maamanithan.