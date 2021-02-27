Jonita Gandhi to make her acting debut in 'Walking/Talking Strawberry Ice Cream'

Vignesh ShivN's Rowdy Pictures is currently bankrolling Nayanthara's Netrikann , Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Rocky, and Koozhangal.

Popular singer Jonita Gandhi who recently grabbed everyone's attention with the Chellama track is now all set to make her acting debut in Vignesh ShivN's upcoming production venture Walking/Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.

The shoot of Walking/Talking Strawberry Ice Cream has commenced this morning with a pooja ceremony. Vinayak, an associate of director Vignesh Shivan in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Thaana Sendha Koottam makes his directorial debut with this film, which is a romantic entertainer.

Soorarai Pottru fame KK is playing the male lead in the film. C.H. Sai, a former assistant of Rathnavelu is handling cinematography and Kamalnathan is the art director.

The film will be predominantly shot in Chennai.