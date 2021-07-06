Karthi says the Cinematograph Act 2021 will affect the livelihood of the film industry

Yesterday, the representatives of the Tamil film industry including Karthi, Rohini, Murali Ramasamy, and Rajsekara Pandian met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and requested him to safeguard the rights of filmmakers at a time when the Central Government has proposed the draft of the Cinematograph Act 2021.





Later, meeting the media, Karthi said: "The welcome move of the Draft is the steps that are to be taken against piracy. But we are afraid of the fact that the Government can revoke the certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification at any time. This move of the Government will not only take away the freedom of expression but also affect the livelihood of the film industry".



Suriya, Kamal Haasan, Vetrimaaran, Karthik Subbaraj, Gautham Menon, Pa.Ranjith, and many others have also opposed this Cinematograph Act 2021.