'Koozhangal' is India's official entry to the Oscars

Debutant director PS Vinod Raj's Koozhangal aka Pebbles is India's entry to Academy Awards this year. The film has won the renowned Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam and is also a part of many prestigious International Film Festivals.
The film's one of the presenters, Vignesh Shivan tweeted: "There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to“ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives. #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder, happier & content". Nayanthara and Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures are the presenters of Koozhangal.
Shaji N Karun, the chairperson of the selection committee has announced that Koozhangal will be representing India in the international feature film category at the 94th Academy Awards.
The film is said to be a moving emotional drama between a father and son. Together they 13 kilometers in the peak of the summer in their dry village to bring back their loved one.
Yuvan Shankar Raja has scored the music for the film while Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan are the protagonists.