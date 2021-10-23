'Koozhangal' is India's official entry to the Oscars

Debutant director PS Vinod Raj's Koozhangal aka Pebbles is India's entry to Academy Awards this year. The film has won the renowned Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam and is also a part of many prestigious International Film Festivals.

The film's one of the presenters, Vignesh Shivan tweeted: "There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to“ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives. #Pebbles #Nayanthara @PsVinothraj @thisisysr @AmudhavanKar @Rowdy_Pictures Can’t be prouder, happier & content". Nayanthara and Vignesh's Rowdy Pictures are the presenters of Koozhangal.