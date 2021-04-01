Lyca does not want Shankar to work in any new film till he completes Indian2! !

Lyca Productions has moved the Madras High Court to put a restraining order against director Shankar for not working on any other new film before completing Indian 2.

The production house has said that the director has spent 180 crores out of the fixes 236 crores for the film. Lyca has also paid 14 crores out of the 40 crore remuneration to the director. They are ready to deposit the remaining amount to the Madras HC.