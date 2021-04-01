Lyca does not want Shankar to work in any new film till he completes Indian2! !

Lyca Productions has moved the Madras High Court to put a restraining order against director Shankar for not working on any other new film before completing Indian 2.
The production house has said that the director has spent 180 crores out of the fixes 236 crores for the film. Lyca has also paid 14 crores out of the 40 crore remuneration to the director. They are ready to deposit the remaining amount to the Madras HC.
But the Madras HC refused to issue an interim stay order against Shankar as Justice PT Asha wants to hear from Shankar's side.
Notice has been sent to the director and he should file his response by April 15. It's worth mentioning here that recently Shankar signed a biggie with Telugu actor Ram Charan and producer Dil Raju.
It was widely rumored that Shankar wouldn't be resuming the shoot of Indian 2 as the production house is at loggerhead with both the director and the film's hero Kamal Haasan.