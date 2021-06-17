Priya says she was expelled from the hostel for being in a relationship!

On opening up about her relationship status, Priya cryptically said that she and her college friend Rajvel are very much single, who are cleaning their mess together.

In a recent interaction on Instagram, actress Priya Bhavani Shankar has revealed that she was once expelled from the hostel during her college days for being in a relationship.

On the work front, Priya Bhavani Shankar has Indian 2, SJ Suryah-Radha Mohan's Bommai, Harish Kalyan's Pelli Choopulu remake, Atharvaa's action thriller Kuruthi Aattam, Chimbu Deven's anthology Kasada Thapara, Hostel with Ashok Selvan, and also in talks with Vishal's upcoming film with director Karthik Thangavel.

Though Priya is discreetly maintaining her private life, last year she wished Rajvel on his birthday with a lovely message that clearly tells us that she is indeed in a relationship.

"I wasn’t surprised when you fell in love with the happiest, confident, less attractive, so-called average looking ‘me’ from college a decade ago. But I am surprised you chose to stay with this ‘new me’ through everything. It is NOT fun & exciting to be with a broken person picking their destroyed pieces. நீ, நான் கேட்க மறந்த இசை. காயங்களை மறக்க புதிய காதலின் கிளர்ச்சி தேவையில்லை, சூழ்நிலைக்கு மாறாத அன்பு போதும் என்றிருக்கும் பேராண்மை. எனக்கு ஒரு பெண் குழந்தை பிறந்தா அவள் வாழ்க்கைல உன்னை மாதிரி ஒரு ஆண் இருக்கனும்னு நான் கடவுளை கேட்டுக்கறேன். in my world full of stars you remain my sunshine! Happy birthday maa", wrote Priya on Instagram