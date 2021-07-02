Rajinikanth's' Annaatthe' reconfirms Diwali release, to clash with Thala Ajith's 'Valimai'!

Sun Pictures, the producers of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe have reconfirmed that they are all set to release their biggie on Diwali. The first look of the film will be out very soon.

We hear that as Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are planning to unveil the first look of Thala Ajith's Valimai with the Diwali release plan, Sun Pictures have now reconfirmed their Diwali release schedule.