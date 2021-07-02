Rajinikanth's' Annaatthe' reconfirms Diwali release, to clash with Thala Ajith's 'Valimai'!

Sun Pictures, the producers of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe have reconfirmed that they are all set to release their biggie on Diwali. The first look of the film will be out very soon.
We hear that as Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are planning to unveil the first look of Thala Ajith's Valimai with the Diwali release plan, Sun Pictures have now reconfirmed their Diwali release schedule.
Directed by H Vinoth of Nerkonda Paarvai fame, Valimai has an ensemble of actors including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyapa, Achyuth Kumar, and Sumithra.
Annaatthe is being directed by Siva. The family action entertainer boasts several well-known names including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.
In 2019, Ajith's Viswasam and Rajini's Petta clashed at the box office during the Pongal holiday weekend. It looks like, this time, both these stars will clash for Diwali.