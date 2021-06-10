Sivakarthikeyan signs a five-film deal for 75C with Sun Pictures?

The recent hot buzz in Kollywood is that Sun Pictures has inked a five-film deal with Sivakarthikeyan. The actor will be paid a whopping 75 crores for these five films.

Sources say that Sivakarthikeyan has to settle a huge amount for the financiers who funded his films through 24 AM Studios. To settle the money, the actor has now signed this five-film deal, says a source in the know.