Sivakarthikeyan signs a five-film deal for 75C with Sun Pictures?

The recent hot buzz in Kollywood is that Sun Pictures has inked a five-film deal with Sivakarthikeyan. The actor will be paid a whopping 75 crores for these five films.
Sources say that Sivakarthikeyan has to settle a huge amount for the financiers who funded his films through 24 AM Studios. To settle the money, the actor has now signed this five-film deal, says a source in the know.
The actor's next Doctor is likely to release on Disney + Hotstar but sources say that the OTT platform also wants the satellite rights of the film. But KJR Studios, the production house of Doctor has already sold the satellite rights to Sun TV. Now, they should rework their deal and give the entire rights to Disney + Hotstar and Vijay TV.
Besides Doctor, Sivakarthikeyan also has Don with Lyca Productions.