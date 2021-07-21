Sunny Leone to team up with cricketer Sreesanth

Patta is being directed by R Radhakrishnan and is said to be an investigative thriller. Sreesanth is playing a CBI officer in the story.

There were reports about Malayali cricketer Sreesanth’s forthcoming Bollywood movie, titled Patta, recently. According to latest reports, Bollywood actress Sunny Leone will be his costar in the movie.

Sunny Leone has agreed to play the role of Anjali in Patta, reports Times of India.

Gujarati actor Bimal Trivedi is also part of the cast.

Sreesanth has acted in a few movies, including Team 5 in Malayalam. He made his comeback to cricket recently, after a hiatus.

