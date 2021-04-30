Support pouring in for Siddharth after he received 'death threats'

Recently, Siddharth's phone number was allegedly leaked online by BJP members. "My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police. I will not shut up. Keep trying.

Actor Siddharth has been vocal about the ongoing COVID19 second wave and criticizing the ruling BJP Government for their incompetence.

@narendramodi @AmitShah", tweeted Siddharth.

He also posted a screenshot of a BJP member sharing his phone number. "This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me. "Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again) We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people?", added Siddharth.

Shashi Tharoor tweeted : "We often wonder why our on-screen heroes don’t speak up, or cravenly spout propaganda. One reason: the off-screen villains that our society projects & protects turn out to be more threatening than these heroes can handle. Except for a rare someone like @Actor_Siddharth #Respect

Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Mahendran, and many others have lauded Siddharth for being brave and asked him to stay strong!



