' Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu' is the tile of GVM - Silambarasan TR film!

Borrowed from Bharathiyar's Agni Kunchondru Kanden, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is the new title for the film.

Nadhigalilae Neeradum Suriyan was the original title of Silambarasan TR and Gautham Vasudev Menon's soon-to-be commenced new film. But now, the makers have changed the title.

Produced by Vels Film International, AR Rahman is composing the music for the film, Jeyamohan is penning the dialogues, and Thamarai is writing the lyrics.

Siddhartha Nuni of Lucia fame cranks the camera for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu (VTK), Rajeevan takes care of the art department, and Anthony is in charge of the cuts. In the first look poster, Silambarasan TR looks super thin and tired after winning a fierce battle.

The shoot of the film will commence in Tiruchendur, says a source close to the team.