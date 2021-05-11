Vijay asks Thalapathy 65 team to stop all work due to rise in Covid cases! !

We had earlier reported that the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with director Nelson Dhilipkumar are constructing a huge shopping mall set for the film. But now, actor Vijay has instructed the producers to stop the set work due to the increase in the number of COVID19 cases in the state.

Our sources say that the makers are not planning to commence the Chennai schedule until the Government lifts the lockdown in Tamil Nadu. Vijay has told the team to not hurry as they have plenty of time before the theatrical release and he is ready to give bulk dates to them.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in the film and the makers are in talks with Selvaraghavan to play the baddie.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera.

The film is likely to release for the Pongal holidays 2022.



