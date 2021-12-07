Vijay Sethupathi's 'Maamanithan' teaser is out!

The shoot of Vijay Sethupathi's Maamanithan was wrapped up in February 2019 but due to the pandemic and various other issues, the makers couldn't lock a proper release date. Now, YSR Films have unveiled the teaser and this has given hope to Sethupathi's fans that they would also soon announce the release date.

Directed by Seenu Ramasamy, who delivered the super hit Dharma Durai with Vijay Sethupathi, Gayathrie plays the actor's pair while Guru Somasundaram, K.P.A.C Lalitha, Shaji Chen, Jewel Mary, and Anikha are also playing pivotal characters in the film. From the teaser, we get to know that Vijay Sethupathi plays an auto driver Radhakrishnan and Maamanithan is all about his life journey.

For the first time, Yuvan Shankar Raja and his dad Ilaiyaraaja have jointly composed music for Maamanithan and Sukumar has cranked the camera.

If all goes well, the film would hit the screens by the end of this month.

