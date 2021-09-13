Vishal wants TN Government to establish transparency in the box office collection

Actor Vishal has requested the Tamil Nadu Government to implement the online booking system following the footsteps of the Andhra Pradesh Government. The actor says that the Government maintained online booking system will help in establishing transparency in the box office collection

"Hats off Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Jagan Mohan Reddy Gaaru for implementing Online Booking System across theatres in AP, something we always wanted to implement in Tamilnadu too, so happy this is happening, will be welcomed by one and all in the Film industry, since it brings 100% transparency,