10 mn French have received Covid booster shots: Minister

Paris, Dec 5 (IANS) French Health Minister Olivier Veran has announced on his social media that 10 million French citizens have received their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

As the government previously announced that starting on January 15, the third vaccine dose will be a condition for the renewal of the health pass, the minister assured that "new appointments will continue to open every day so that all eligible people can have their booster on time", Xinhua news agency reported.