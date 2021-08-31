10 Years of Mankatha: Dhayanidhi Alagiri recalls making the blockbuster

Dhayanidhi also said that everyone associated with the film was happy about the release.

"10 years of Mankatha and it's still the best commercial blockbuster for #THALA. #Mankatha was everything a die hard fan of Ajith Sir looks for in his films. Stylish making, magic of Yuvan's BG score & music, riveting action, chase, sentiment, love and most importantly Thala's class and mass! Only one in a hundred films makes everyone involved happy- cast, crew, fans, producer, distributors & theatre owners. Mankatha was one of those rare gems. No wonder they they say #MANKATHA is A TRUE BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE! Right from mere talks of it, to the the day of release and even until today, when I'm recollecting it's journey...#Mankatha has been a marvel. It will always be close to my heart for reasons more than one. Everyone has a list of favorites and #Mankatha is surely in everyone's list. Glad I could be a part of this milestone. It is the one film that made me feel more like a fan than a Producer when I watched it", wrote Dhayanidhi.