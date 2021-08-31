10 Years of Mankatha: Dhayanidhi Alagiri recalls making the blockbuster

It has been ten years since Thala Ajith's blockbuster film Mankatha hit the screens. Fans of the actor are celebrating this milestone moment with special video edits, posters, and hashtags on Twitter.
The film's producer Dhayanidhi Alagiri posted a long note on his Twitter page recalling his experience in making Mankatha. Dhayanidhi said that the film made him feel like a fan and not a producer.
Dhayanidhi also said that everyone associated with the film was happy about the release.
"10 years of Mankatha and it's still the best commercial blockbuster for #THALA. #Mankatha was everything a die hard fan of Ajith Sir looks for in his films. Stylish making, magic of Yuvan's BG score & music, riveting action, chase, sentiment, love and most importantly Thala's class and mass! Only one in a hundred films makes everyone involved happy- cast, crew, fans, producer, distributors & theatre owners. Mankatha was one of those rare gems. No wonder they they say #MANKATHA is A TRUE BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE! Right from mere talks of it, to the the day of release and even until today, when I'm recollecting it's journey...#Mankatha has been a marvel. It will always be close to my heart for reasons more than one. Everyone has a list of favorites and #Mankatha is surely in everyone's list. Glad I could be a part of this milestone. It is the one film that made me feel more like a fan than a Producer when I watched it", wrote Dhayanidhi.