100 Days of Beast: Pic goes viral, Nelson retains his regular actors!

On the 100th day shoot of Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, director Nelson Dhilipkumar has posted a special pic from the shooting spot and it has become viral on social networking sites. Besides Pooja Hegde, Aparna Das, and VTV Ganesh, Nelson has retained the hit comedy actors from his recent blockbuster Doctor.

Yes, Sunil Reddy, Shiva Arvind, Bjorn Surrao, and Redin Kingsley are playing pivotal characters in the film. All the actors carried a musical instrument and the pic looks super cool.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the shoot of Beast is likely to be wrapped up by the end of this year. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera.

Touted to be a heist thriller, if all goes well, Beast is all set to release on April 2022.