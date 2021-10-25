100% occupancy in TN theatres, multiple releases in November

As we all know, on November 4, Superstar Rajinikanth's commercial action entertainer Annaatthe and Vishal and Arya's Enemy will be clashing at the box office for the Diwali weekend.

From November 1, theaters in Tamil Nadu are allowed to have 100% occupancy. This announcement has boosted the confidence of theater owners who are already super happy with back-to-back box office hits Doctor and Aranmanai 3 .

As these two movies will occupy most of the screens, all other movies are now aiming for the third and fourth week of November.

On November 19, we have four releases including Arun Vijay's spy thriller Borrder directed by Arivazhagan, Santhanam's comic caper Sabhaapathy, CV Kumar's time-loop film Jango, and Shanthnu's Murungakkai Chips.

Sources say that one of these four films will be either preponed and postponed from November 19. Silambarasan TR's political action thriller Maanaadu is scheduled to release on November 25.

Reports say that other than the above-mentioned films, several other films are also eyeing for a possible release in November.



