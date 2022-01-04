100 students, doctors of medical college in Punjab test positive

Chandigarh, Jan 4 (IANS) Nearly 100 students and resident doctors of the Government Medical College in Patiala in Punjab have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The district administration has asked all students staying at the hostel to vacate their rooms immediately.

A retirement party and New Year Eve's party held on the college campus without following appropriate Covid-19 behaviour is blamed for alarming spike in the cases.