100% vaccination or Covid negative certificate must for parties in Goa: CM

Panaji, Dec 29 (IANS) In the wake of a surge in Covid cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said that parties and events in the coastal state will only be allowed if guests either have 100 per cent vaccination or Covid negative certificates.

"100 percentage vaccination for parties and restaurants or possession of Covid negative certificate has been made mandatory. Else you will not be allowed to host an event," Sawant told reporters here.