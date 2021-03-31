100cr pre-release business possible for 'Valimai', to hit the screens on August 12

It's well-known that the leading financier and distributor Gopuram Films Anbuchezhiyan has procured the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of Thala Ajith's Valimai for a fancy price.

Now, Sify.com learns that Boney Kapoor has sold the film for 65cr ( Gst not included) in TN and the overseas rights were already sold for 20cr. If we include Kerala, Karnataka, North India, and Telugu theatrical rights of the film, the overall pre-release theatrical rights is likely to breach the 100cr mark.