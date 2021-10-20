10th edition of Dharamshala International Film Festival to be held online

There will be some critically acclaimed films that will be shown in the fest including 'Feathers' (winner of Grand Prize at the Cannes Critics' Week), 'The Tale of King Crab' (premiered at Cannes Directors' Fortnight).

Dharamshala, Oct 20 (IANS) The 10th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will go online from November 4 to November 10. Due to the pandemic the festival will take place virtually.

Documentaries will also be part of this festival like 'Taming the Garden' (premiered at Sundance Film Festival), 'My Favorite War' (winner at Annecy).

The festival seems like entertaining the audience with varied options. Few narrative short films that viewers can enjoy are 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh'(director Kaushal Oza) featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Rasika Dugal, 'Bablu Babylon Se (director Abhijeet Sarthi) featuring Manoj Pahwa and others.

Festival Director Ritu Sarin said:"In this landmark 10th year of DIFF, we are sad that because of the pandemic we will not be able to host a physical festival but we are nonetheless thrilled to reach audiences all over India and beyond with another digital iteration of our beloved festival.

"DIFF's reputation rests in its meticulously considered selection of exciting and unusual documentaries, shorts and feature films from around the world and this year too, we have an exciting line-up in store for our audiences. Additionally, our team is curating a series of special programming events that will interactively engage with filmmakers and film-lovers more than ever before."

The Dharamshala International Film Festival is presented by Dharamshala-based filmmakers Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam to promote contemporary cinema, art and independent media practices in the Himalayan region in collaboration with Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary and with support from the Goethe Institut.

