12 new Omicron cases push Telangana's tally to 55

According to the state Health Department, 10 of the new cases were reported among passengers from other than "at risk" countries while two local contacts also tested positive for the new variant of Covid-19.

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) Telangana on Monday reported 12 new cases of Omicron, taking the state's tally to 55.

The mother and wife of a man, who tested positive for Omicron on arrival from Dubai, were also found infected by the new variant. With this, the number of contacts positive for Omicron rose to four.

Omicron cases among passengers from other than "at risk" countries mounted to 38 while only three cases of Omicron were detected among passengers from "at risk" countries.

According to the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, 10 cases of Omicron have recovered so far in the state.

Out of 263 passengers who arrived from "at risk" countries at Hyderabad Airport on Monday, 24 tested positive. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

Health authorities continue to detect a maximum number of Omicron cases during the Covid tests being conducted randomly on two per cent of passengers arriving from other than "at risk" countries.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 182 new Covid cases in the state during the last 24 hours ending 5.30 p.m. Monday. The state also reported one death, pushing the cumulative toll to 4,203.

A total of 182 cases recovered during the period, improving the recovery rate to 98.90 per cent. The health official said 3,417 cases are currently under treatment/isolation in the state.

--IANS

ms/vd