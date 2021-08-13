12 patriotic web series to binge-watch this Independence Day on OTT

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Patriotic stories both fictional and real have taken over OTT in recent times. The digital space has created some gripping tales of courage, bravery, and patriotism for the viewers over a period of time.

Jeet Ki Zid

This recent web series is based on the real-life story of a retired Indian Army special forces officer Major Deependra Singh Sengar who was left paralysed waist below during the Kargil War, but his relentless attitude helped him bounce back in life. Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, Amit Sadh has played the role of Major Deependra. It can be viewed on ZEE5.

The Family Man season 1 and 2

The spy drama follows the story of Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee, who is secretly working as an intelligence officer. While on one hand, his character has to safeguard his country from the terrorists, on another hand, he has to protect his family from the after-effects of his job. The edgy action drama is available on Amazon Prime.

Code M

Army lawyer, Monica Mehra played by Jennifer Winget gets roped in to solve, what seems like an open and shut case, of the death of an army officer and two militant suspects, killed in an encounter. However, as the facts unfold, she realises that the case is way more complex than it appears to be. It also stars Rajat Kapoor, Seema Biswas, and Tanuj Virwani. It is available on ALT Balaji and Zee5.

The Forgotten Army - Azaadi ke Liye

Kabir Khan's series is based on real-life events. It tells the true stories of the men and women who fought for India's independence from the British Raj as part of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It features Vicky Kaushal's younger brother Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh in key roles. It can be viewed on Amazon Prime.

Special OPS

The spy action drama is based on the role of Indian intelligence in a series of real-life terror attacks that happened in India in the last 19 years, including the Mumbai 26/11 attacks. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim, and many others in key roles. Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair have directed the web series, which is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Avrodh: The Siege Within

With Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi in the lead, the show is based on a chapter from 'India's Most Fearless', a book by Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor and showcases September 2016's Uri surgical strike. Directed by Raj Acharya, it streams on SonyLiv.

Regiment Diaries

Showcasing first-hand stories of Indian soldiers, this web series tells the tale of the army through interviews and historical footage. Filled with grappling war stories, unique anecdotes and traditions, and strong principles of the army across various regiments, meet the real men at the frontlines up, close and personal. It is available on Sony Liv.

21 Sarfarosh: Saragarhi 1897

A historical drama based on the real-life Battle of Saragarhi fought between Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army and Pashtun Orakzai tribesmen. The series features a battalion of 21 Sikh soldiers who fight to defend their outpost against an attack by over 10,000 Afghan soldiers. The series stars Mohit Raina as Havildar Ishar Singh along with Mukul Dev as Gul Badshah and Alexx O'Nell as Winston Churchill. It's streaming on Netflix.

Bose Dead or Alive

This web series is based on Subhash Chandra Bose played by Raj Kummar Rao. The unsolved mysteries from Netaji's war of independence against the British to his death have been shown in the series. It can be viewed MX Player.

Bard of Blood

The Indian spy thriller revolves around the story of an ex-IIW agent played by Emraan Hashmi. The series is based on the 2015 espionage novel of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. It stars Kirti Kulhari, Vineet Kumar Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat and Sobhita Dhulipala. It is available on Netflix.

The Test Case

Nagesh Kukunoor directorial follows the story of Captain Shikha Sharma, played by Nimrit Kaur who is the only female in a group of Indian Army officers training to join the Special forces. It also stars Akshay Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, and Anup Soni in pivotal roles. It is available on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.

POW: Bandhi Yudh Ke

This political thriller series is based on the life of two soldiers who meet their families after being imprisoned for almost 17 years. The plot is loosely based on the Israeli drama 'Hatufim'. It stars Amrita Puri, Sandhya Mridul, Purab Kohli, Satyadeep Mishra in pivotal roles. It can be viewed on Hotstar.

