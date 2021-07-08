12,000 workers benefited through 'Navarasa'

In an interaction, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra, the producers of Navarasa have revealed that through the profits generated, they have helped 12,000 workers of FEFSI, who struggled during the pandemic.
A smart card was given to each worker and the makers credited 1500 rupees each month in their accounts to buy groceries.
Mani Ratnam has said through Jayendra's Bhoomika trust they have initiated these relief measures to the workers of the film industry as they had a tough time during the first wave of the pandemic.
The anthology directed by nine filmmakers is likely to release on Netflix next month. Sources say that August 9 is the date under consideration but an official announcement is yet to be out.