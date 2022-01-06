125 air passengers from Italy test positive in Amritsar

The Covid passengers were asked to quarantine in local hospital as per the guidelines of the government.

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (IANS) High drama was witnessed on Thursday after 125 of 179 international passengers, who arrived at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport Rajasansi, near here, from Italy, in an Air India flight tested positive on arrival.

Confirming the development, airport Director V.K. Seth told the media: "A total of 125 passengers of Air India's Italy-Amritsar flight have tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

"It took two hours to conduct the RT-PCR test. We have asked the passengers to follow government guidelines. The state authorities was informed in this regard."

Angered over the health protocol, passengers raised slogans against the government and demanded it to allow them to go to their homes.

Relatives of the passengers too staged a protest.

