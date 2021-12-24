13 new Omicron cases mount Gujarat's tally to 43

Gandhinagar, Dec 24 (IANS) Gujarat on Friday reported 13 new Omicron cases, taking the state's tally of the new Covid variant to 43.

Of the new cases, 7 were reported from Vadodara, followed by 3 in Kheda, 2 in Ahmedabad and 1 in Anand.

The patients infected with Omicron had returned from the UK, Tanzania, Zambia, the UAE and Nigeria. Of the total 43 cases in the state, 8 have been discharged after testing negative.