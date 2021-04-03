13 St. Stephen's students test positive for Covid-19 (Ld)

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) At least 13 students and two non-academic staff of Delhi's prestigious St. Stephen's college have tested positive for Covid-19. This group of students had gone on a trip to Dalhousie recently, where they might have contracted the virus. Many of them were staying in the college hostel. After returning from the trip, these students were found to be positive for Covid-19.

The college administration while taking all necessary precautions has stopped all activities in the college campus for the time being. It also said the Dean of the residence has been informed and all Covid protocols are being followed.

Nandita Narain, governing body member of St. Stephen's College, said the college principal has instructed all the faculty and staff to remain cautious and take the Covid-19 precautions.

Narain said the Principal has announced that the college administration has informed the Dean Office about the infections. At the same time all necessary measures are being adopted to deal with the coronavirus which include home quarantine and maintaining social distancing.

The entry of any person without seeking special permission inside the college campus has been barred. testing and all Covid-19 protocols would have to be followed for all necessary tasks.The college said the teachers and the non-teaching staff who had to report to the college according to various schedules are advised not to come to the college till further notice.

The college administration has advised all employees and students not to get upset or to take any undue stress related to Covid-19.

The cases of coronavirus infections are increasing rapidly in Delhi. During the last 24 hours, more than 3,500 Covid-19 positive persons have been reported in the capital. The Delhi government has decided to ramp up testing. Apart from this, the state government has also appealed to all institutions and individuals to take necessary precautions.

--IANS

gcb-anm/khz/bg