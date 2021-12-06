130 students from Class 1 to 10 test positive for Covid in K'taka

The maximum of 92 cases are reported from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya residential school in Chikkamagalur. Meanwhile, seven students have tested positive for Covid in Chamarajanagar district and 11 in Kodagu district, bordering Kerala. Only two students have tested positive for Covid in Bengaluru.

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Dec 6 (IANS) As many 130 children studying in Class 1 to 10 in schools across Karnataka have tested positive for Covid-19 so far, according to the latest statistics released by the office of the Commissioner of Public Instruction on Monday.

Meanwhile, a private nursing college in Mangaluru has been sealed down following nine students testing positive on Monday.

Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that as many as 173 students were attached to M.V. Shetty College in Kavoor following the incident. All students returning from Kerala were also tested.

Initially three students tested positive and later four more. On Monday, two more tested positive. All of the infected students have been isolated and their primary contacts are also been tracked and quarantined. The infected students will be retested for Covid-19.

The swab samples of students have also been sent for genomic testing.

