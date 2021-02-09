149 new Covid cases, 1 death in Telangana

Greater Hyderabad reported 25 new cases. The count in the remaining 32 districts was in single digits.

The fresh cases pushed the state's total tally to 2,95,831. The death toll mounted to 1,612.

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (IANS) Telangana logged 149 new Covid cases and one death during the last 24 hours, health officials said on Tuesday.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, the fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had co-morbidities.

A total of 186 people recovered from the virus during the period, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,92,415. The state's Covid recovery rate improved further to 98.84 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

The number of active cases dropped further to 1,804 including 694 who are in home/institutional isolation.

During the last 24 hours that ended 8 p.m. Monday, 31,831 samples were tested - 29,419 in government labs and 2,142 in private labs. With this the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 81,54,347. Tests per million population climbed to 2,19,085.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,158 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 217 private hospitals, 6,975 out of 7,666 beds were vacant.

