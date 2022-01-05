149 new Omicron cases in K'taka, tally rises to 226

He said this late Tuesday night. However, the health department is yet to give details about the new cases and tracking of the primary and secondary contacts of these new cases.

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (IANS) Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar has stated that 149 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in the state, taking the overall tally to 226.

In view of the surging new Covid cases, the Karnataka government has announced new guidelines. The new guidelines include weekend curfew, extended night curfew, and made rules for commercial establishments to operate with 50 per cent capacity. The government has also announced that there will be no offline classes for two weeks except for Class 10 and 12, medical and nursing students.

The authorities are worried as the Opposition Congress is in confrontational mode in connection with Padayatra on the Mekedatu project. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has asked the Congress workers to be ready to go to jail while taking out padayatra. The 10-day padayatra is scheduled to begin on January 9 from Mekedatu.

Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has also announced that they won't step back from the decision of taking out padayatra. "We will not be scared. Let the BJP foist cases on us and send us to prison," he stated.

The ruling government has banned public gatherings of all nature, including political, religious and entertainment. Minister Sudhakar has also stated in connection with the Congress padayatra that the law will take its own course and it is equally applicable to all, including him.

