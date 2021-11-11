15 films lined up for International Competition at 52nd IFFI in Goa

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The 52nd International Film Festival of India has released the line-up of international movies for competition during the festival. The best feature-length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section.



It is one of the most important sections of the festival that features some of the best films of the year and these 15 films compete for the Golden Peacock and other awards.

The movies that are part of the lineup include:

- Any Day Now | Dir : Hamy Ramezan | Finland

- Charlotte | Dir : Simon Franco | Paraguay

- Godavari | Dir: Nikhil Mahajan | Marathi, India

- Intregalde | Dir : Radu Muntean |Romania

- Land of Dreams | Dir : Shirin Neshat & Shoja Azari | New Mexico, USA

- Leader | Dir : Katia Priwieziencew | Poland

- Me Vasantrao | Dir: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari | Marathi, India

- Moscow Does Not Happen | Dir : Dmitry Fedorov | Russia

- No Ground Beneath The Feet| Dir : Mohammad Rabby Mridha | Bangladesh

- Once We Were Good For You | Dir : Branko Schmidt | Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

- Ring Wandering | Dir : Masakazu Kaneko | Japan

- Saving One Who Was Dead | Dir : Vaclav Kadrnka | Czech Republic

- Semkhor | Dir: Aimee Baruah | Dimasa, India

- The Dorm | Dir : Roman Vasyanov | Russia

- The First Fallen | Dir : Rodrigo de Oliveira | Brazil

These films will compete for various categories of awards, viz:

1. Best Film (Golden Peacock) - this award carries a cash prize of Rs. 40,00,000/- to be shared equally between the Director and Producer. The Director will receive the Golden Peacock and a Certificate in addition to the cash component. The Producer will receive a Certificate in addition to the cash component.

2. Best Director: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs.15,00,000/-

3. Best Actor (Male): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

4. Best Actor (Female): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-

5. Special Jury Award: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15,00,000/- given to a film (for any aspect of the film which the jury wishes to award/acknowledge) or an individual (for his/her artistic contribution to a film). The award, if given to a film, will be given to the Director of the film.

The festival is being organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), in collaboration with the Goa government and the Indian film industry. IFFI is recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF). Annually, the festival celebrates some of the finest cinematic works and showcases a bouquet of the best films from India and around the world. (ANI)

